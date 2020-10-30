Absentee voting information for Jackson Ward 2 special election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson voters in Ward 2 will choose a new city councilmember during a special election on November 17, 2020. The last day to vote by absentee ballot is Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 12:00 p.m.

To accommodate the absentee voting process, The Department of Municipal Clerk will be open November 2-6 and November 9-13 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The department will also be open on Saturday, November 7 from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 14 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

