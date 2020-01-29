Absentee voting underway for March primary election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most Mississippians will cast their ballots in the presidential primary on March 10, 2020. Voting has already started for some.

Military members began voting by absentee last Saturday. Circuit clerk’s offices are now accepting in person absentee ballots. The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is February 10, 2020.

Secretary of State Michael Watson said there will be an active campaign notifying voters of relevant information and deadlines.

“We’re going to have a series of, on Twitter and Facebook and our social media, encouraging people to go vote. And it’s also going to spell our hey, here’s what you need to know,” said Watson.

Democrats will have 10 presidential candidates to choose from on their ballots, and Republicans will have three presidential candidates.