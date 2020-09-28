Absentee voting underway in Mississippi ahead of November election

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Absentee voting is already underway in Mississippi. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people are still casting their ballots.

The 2020 election is more than just who will or won’t be the next U.S. president. This year, Mississippi voters may decide to change laws or even decide on a new state flag.

“That’s the only way that our voices will be heard is if we participate in the process,” said Dorothy McClung, a Mississippi voter.

Amid the pandemic, there are special precautions for those coming out to vote absentee and for those who need to stay away from large crowds.

“We do have plexiglass. We have markings on the floor to keep people safe to practice social distancing. If they do not feel comfortable coming down in person and we are able to mail it to them, we will actually mail them their ballot,” explained Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zack Wallace.

If you can’t be at the polls on November 3, you can apply to vote absentee.

