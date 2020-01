JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Absentee voting is now open ahead of the primary elections on March 10th.

Absentee ballots are now available at the Circuit Clerk’s office and can be cast from now until March 7th in person.

Absentee ballots can be mailed anytime from now until March 9th.

Voter registration will start on February 3rd and end on the 10th.