JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – To aid in the water crisis relief effort, Academy Sports + Outdoors teamed up with Alcorn State Athletics to donate about 500 cases of water to the City of Jackson.

Student athletes and representatives from Alcorn State assisted with the donation, while Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba received the donation on behalf of the city.

The water will be distributed by the city at a later date.