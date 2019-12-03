Child killed in crash on Highway 18

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a five car crash that killed a seven-year-old child on Highway 18 in Rankin County. The accident happened near Sanctuary Drive.

According to state troopers, 18-wheeler and an Infinity SUV were traveling westbound on Highway 18. The 18-wheeler reportedly collided with a Ford F-150 that was in the eastbound lanes. The F-150 lost control and was then hit by the Infinity SUV.

Troopers said debris from the crash caused damage to a Chevrolet Equinox and a Chevrolet Tahoe that were both traveling eastbound.

Investigators said three other people were injured. They were taken to local hospitals.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.