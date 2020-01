UPDATE: 1/20/2020 5:18 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The accident on I-20 East at Gallatin Street has been cleared.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is investigating an accident. It happened on I-20 East at the Gallatin Street exit in Jackson.

Right now, the two left lanes are blocked. There’s no word on any injuries.

MDOT said it should take crews about an hour to clear the scene.