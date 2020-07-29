Coronavirus Information

Accident on MS 468 past U.S. 80 in Rankin County

Courtesy: MDOT

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting an accident on MS 468 in Rankin County.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on MS 468 past U.S. 80. Drivers should expect delays in this area.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

