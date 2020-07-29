Accident on MS 468 past U.S. 80 in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting an accident on MS 468 in Rankin County.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on MS 468 past U.S. 80. Drivers should expect delays in this area.
There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Digital First: Dixie Electric receives grant for high speed internet pilot project
- Mississippi Secretary of State announces “Tackle the Tape” initiative
- One-on-one with President Trump
- Local doctor provides tips to enjoy sports season during pandemic
- 5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ohio home: ‘My heart is broken for this family,’ mayor says