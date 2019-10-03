ACLU, Madison County S.O. settle racial profiling suit

Jackson, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi ACLU and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department settled a long-standing racial profiling lawsuit.

For the last three years, the two entities were at odds. Today in federal court, Judge Carlton Reeves praised both sides for working together to come to an agreement.

As part of the settlement, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department must lay out new policies, training, and practices to ensure zero tolerance for racial profiling at traffic or pedestrian stops.

The plaintiff’s argued predominantly black neighborhoods in the county experienced more roadblocks and searches than other areas. According to the ACLU says Madison County is 38% African American yet, comprised about 77% of arrests and three-quarters of citations.

The ACLU says they are pleased with the agreement.

In a statement released by Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker, he says they are pleased attorneys were able to defend the department’s assertion that this action did not meet the requirements of a class action.

“The loss of services to our citizens and the cost of defending a second complaint, we have agreed to document more information that I feel will show that this administration does not target or profile any race.”

Tucker says The Madison County Sheriff’s Department will restart their community and advisory boards to ensure inclusivity.