ACLU Mississippi announces new attorney to lead LGBTQ Justice Project

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi announced they hired staff attorney McKenna Raney-Gray. She will coordinate the organization’s newest effort to protect the rights of LGBTQ Mississippians.

The LGBTQ Justice Project, which will officially launch in August 2021, is a free legal clinic offering service to LGBTQ identifying people in issues related to family law, civil rights, consumer law, housing, and employment discrimination.

“Unfortunately, efforts to discriminate against and target LGBTQ Mississippians continue to emerge in legislation and practices. Most recently, the passing of Senate Bill 2536 presents us with the duty to ensure trans student-athletes are not further harmed by the unjust policy. This new clinic is one of our most substantial legal endeavors to date in fighting LGBTQ specific issues, and we’re eager to have McKenna lead the way,” said Jarvis Dortch, Executive Director of ACLU of Mississippi.

“Legal representation is often difficult for LGBTQ residents to obtain, due to various reasons. It is our goal to equip law offices statewide with tools that will cater to this oftentimes vulnerable community. This impactful venture by the ACLU of Mississippi is exactly the type of work to which I am committed,” said Raney-Gray, who is a University of Mississippi School of Law graduate.