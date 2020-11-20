ACLU of Mississippi seeks partnership with JPD to prevent surveillance system abuse

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The ACLU of Mississippi released a statement on Friday saying it hopes to work with the City of Jackson and the Jackson Police Department to build policies and procedures that govern the surveillance program, and protect the safety and privacy of the public.

On Thursday, the city launched its new Real-Time Command Center, which links to security cameras across the city.

The ACLU of Mississippi released a statement about the surveillance program:

The right to privacy becomes vulnerable under a total surveillance system. Without the proper safeguards in place, this kind of public surveillance will inevitably lead to criminal abuse, institutional abuse, voyeurism, discriminatory targeting, and abuse for personal use. Sacrificing our civil rights and civil liberties through unchecked police surveillance is not a path to making ourselves safer. It is only a path to less freedom. The bottom line is that surveillance systems, once installed, rarely remain confined to their original purpose. Therefore, we intend to partner with the City of Jackson to ensure the program serves its aimed purpose and avoids threatening constitutional rights. American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi

