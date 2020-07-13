Active shooter training seminar held in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – From adults to kids, to those who carry a canceled weapons or don’t, the Active Shooter Training Seminar held Sunday in Pearl gave people strategies and skills to survive an active shooter incident.

Josh Axsom with Focused Fire Training said that having a plan is key for survival while in this situation.

According to Axsom, there were 277 active shooter situations in America from 2000 to 2018.

43 percent of the shootings were in stores and malls, and 20 percent were in educational establishments. In 2019, there were 28 incidents.

People who attended said they just want to be prepared.

“We are looking to better our defense and better ourselves. Protect our family and protect our houses. We are always under attack even if it’s not what you think it is going on right now,” said participants.

Axsom informed the people about threat assessment and what to look for. He also discussed how train your brain with ways to control your senses. He says those will intensify while under stress.

“Obviously the high stress and adrenaline dump that you would get in an active shooting incident is going to be very difficult because you are going to experience the tunnel vision that I talked about and auditory exclusion. So it’s really important to think about that that is going to happen and then when you understand that you are able to prepare a little bit better,” said Axsom.

Out of the 28 active shootings in 2019, 3 were ended by unarmed citizens.

Axsom said it only takes one person to stop the incident, whether it’s law enforcement or a brave citizen. This seminar was designed to help all.

“Obviously that something that you can’t tell anybody that they have to do, but if somebody has that warrior mentality and they are going to stand up and be that hero, we want to help them do it as safely as possible.”

