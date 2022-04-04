After experiencing a uterine cancer scare, actor, director and activist Meagan Good understands firsthand the importance of maintaining routine exams, speaking to a doctor about any concerns, and educating herself and others about gynecologic health.

To help encourage others to have open and honest conversations about gynecologic health, Meagan has partnered with SHARE, FORCE, Black Health Matters, and Eisai Inc. on the Spot Her™ campaign. The initiative aims to help end the silence around endometrial cancer, the most common type of uterine cancer, and educate people on how to spot the signs early, when it may be more treatable.

Uterine cancer is on the rise — particularly among communities of color — and Black women are more often diagnosed at a later stage, with more aggressive forms of the disease.