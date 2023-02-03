LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Actress Melinda Dillon, known for roles in films like “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and “A Christmas Story,” died Jan. 9 at the age of 83, her family confirmed in an obituary.

Dillon made her film debut in 1969’s Catherine Deneuve-Jack Lemmon romcom “The April Fools” after several television appearances, including the hit western “Bonanza.”

Her role in Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” earned her her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress nomination. She’d be nominated a second time in 1981 for the Sydney Pollack drama “Absence of Malice.”

According to IMDB, Dillon’s final film role was in the 2007 Adam Sandler-Don Cheadle drama “Reign Over Me.” Her final television appearances occurred the same year, in three episodes of TNT’s “Heartland.”

No further details were given by Dillon’s family.

