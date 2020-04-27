Adam Ganucheau named Mississippi Today’s interim editor-in-chief

BY MISSISSIPPI TODAY

Mississippi Today is pleased to announce Adam Ganucheau as interim editor-in-chief.

Ganucheau joined Mississippi Today pre-launch in 2016 as a politics and state government reporter and has advanced to a senior staff member in his four years with the company.

“Adam was hire number one when we began building the newsroom,” said Andy Lack, Mississippi Today founder. “I’m so impressed by the way Adam has built relationships both in the newsroom and around the state. He is a natural leader for the next wave of growth at Mississippi Today.”

You can read more about Ganucheau on Mississippi Today’s website.