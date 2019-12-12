Adams Co. deputies arrest man for aggravated domestic violence

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies responded to a call about a possible hostage situation around 1:00 Thursday afternoon. The incident happened on Morgantown Road.

According to deputies, one female victim had injuries to her face and upper torso. Another victim said the suspect jumped out of a window and was possibly armed.

A short time later, investigators said they found 23-year-old Jeffery Dylan Hartley, who was threatening to kill himself. Deputies were able to talk Hartley into surrendering, and he was taken into custody.

Hartley is being held at the Adams County Jail. He has been charged with aggravated domestic violence, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and parole violation. Deputies said more charges are pending against Hartley.