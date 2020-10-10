Adams County community left to clean up damage after Hurricane Delta

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – In Natchez, people are waking up to strong winds and rain, and remnants of Hurricane Delta. Road crews from the city and county will be assisting in cleaning efforts from the aftermath.

The storm tore the roof off of businesses such as South China restaurant, a local favorite, on Friday night. In close quarters, people like Bryan Ford says he woke up to a loud ‘boom‘ after a tree toppled on his Cedar Apartment home.

“I just got off the bed, tried to get out the door couldn’t get out the door. The fire department came and moved some of that stuff out and after they did I was able to get out,” said Ford.

Overnight in the same apartment complex on St Catherine Street, a man was trapped between two trees.

Officials are working around the clock to restore power in affected areas.

“We’re just really really happy and blessed that everyone was safe this year and we still have some weeks to go, but we’re prepared,” said Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy.

There are no reported injuries, according to Adams County emergency management officials.

People are advised to stay home and stay clear of the roads as crews work to access the overnight damage from the storm.

