Adams County deputies capture inmate who walked off work detail

UPDATE:

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the inmate who walked off trash detail Tuesday afternoon has been captured.

Patten said 21-year-old Detrevious Joe Washington was found on Liberty Road.

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are searching for an inmate who walked off trash detail Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Travis Patten, 21-year-old Detrevious Joe Washington walked away near Lagrange and Liberty Roads. The incident happened just before 3:00 p.m.

Patten said Washington is a Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) detainee. He was being housed at the Adams County Jail on multiple auto thefts and probation violation.

The sheriff does not believe Washington is armed. Anyone who sees him should contact law enforcement.