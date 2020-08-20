Adams County deputies warn public about string of car burglaries

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is warning neighbors not to leave their vehicles unlocked following a string of auto burglaries.

Deputies said the Broadmoor Subdivision of Adams County experienced 16 auto burglaries on Tuesday, August 18. The burglars took cash, purses and wallets.

According to investigators, all of the vehicles were left unlocked. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is urging neighbors to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals.

