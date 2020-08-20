Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Adams County deputies warn public about string of car burglaries

News
Posted: / Updated:

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is warning neighbors not to leave their vehicles unlocked following a string of auto burglaries.

Deputies said the Broadmoor Subdivision of Adams County experienced 16 auto burglaries on Tuesday, August 18. The burglars took cash, purses and wallets.

According to investigators, all of the vehicles were left unlocked. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is urging neighbors to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or individuals.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories