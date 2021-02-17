Adams, Warren counties affected by icy conditions on Wednesday

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams and Warren counties experienced icy conditions Wednesday morning. There have been reports of ice on roadways in both counties.

In Vicksburg, the city is under a curfew until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday due to the hazardous driving conditions.

For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.

Slow down; ice can be hard to see on road surfaces.

Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially for 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.

Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.

Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.

Stay alert.

Be sure to pack blankets and water in case you become stuck for a long period of time.

