Adams, Warren counties affected by icy conditions on Wednesday

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams and Warren counties experienced icy conditions Wednesday morning. There have been reports of ice on roadways in both counties.
In Vicksburg, the city is under a curfew until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday due to the hazardous driving conditions.
For motorists who must drive in winter weather conditions, MDOT offers these safe driving tips.
- Slow down; ice can be hard to see on road surfaces.
- Allow more space between the vehicles around you, especially for 18 wheelers and vehicles with trailers.
- Brake early and gently to avoid skidding, and never slam on the brakes.
- Avoid distractions, such as talking or texting on a cell phone.
- Stay alert.
- Be sure to pack blankets and water in case you become stuck for a long period of time.
