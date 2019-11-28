Adding healthier options to the Thanksgiving table

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Thanksgiving is not only about giving thanks – it’s also about the food.

Many of us know people who come to the table with dietary restrictions or looking to keep track on their “health journey.”

12 News’ Lanaya Lewis spoke with Deshawn Barnett with Nick Wallace Culinary about Keto and vegetarian options for the Thanksgiving table.

The first option is for Keto lovers is Purple Kale Salad.

Here’s a list of ingredients:

Chopped kale

Sherry vinaigrette, made with Stevia, olive oil, with chopped ginger added

Shaved carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, pecans, peppers and beets.

Pour all contents in a mixing bowl, and toss with vinaigrette

Next is a Brussels Sprouts dish.

Brussels Sprouts cut in half

Partially cook them in pan with sea salt, shaved garlic and diced jalapeño

Add heavy whipping cream and another pinch of salt

After heating, transfer contents from stove to baking pan

Add bacon, green onions, and Gorgonzola cheese over top

Note: If you add breadcrumbs, this will take away from the “keto” aspect of the dish

Put the baking pan in the oven until cheese is melted over top.

Lastly, Butternut Squash Soufflé – which is best for vegetarian eaters:

Peel, cut up, and cook butternut squash to a soft

Mix egg, butter, sugar, pumpkin spice and Chinese Five Spice

Top with pecans, brown sugar and oatmeal

Bake in oven

Chef Barnett wants to remind other cooks to watch out for cross contamination in the kitchen. Never wash your vegetables in the same area as your meats.