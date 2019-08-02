Additional arrests made in Steelman Grocery murder investigation

Jackson Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force have arrested two more in connection to the shooting death of Steelman Grocery owner Lisa Nguyen.

On August 1, around 6:30 a.m. 25-year-old Stephon Hart, aka “Doonk” of Jackson, was arrested during a traffic stop on I-20 Frontage Road and South Gallatin Street in Jackson.

Shortly after, 26-year-old Christopher Tyce, aka “Fat Boy” of Jackson, was arrested at The Village Apartments off Raymond Road in Jackson.

Both were transported to Hattiesburg Police Department for questioning, where they were later charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and criminal gang activity.

Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker released a statement on the arrests:

Again, I want to thank everyone who helped in the arrest of these very dangerous suspects without incident… I can only hope the arrest and prosecution of these suspects helps the Nguyen family in some small way cope with this horrible tragedy.

I also wish to let the Paige family know we are focused on their case with the same unwavering determination to get justice… But we need help from the public in solving this case, and we ask that anyone with any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

As I said before, we will not tolerate this kind of senseless violence and disregard for human life in the Hub City… I want every criminal element who thinks they can come into the city of Hattiesburg and commit these types of crimes to know, we will not rest until we track you down, and bring you to justice.

Police already have two separate men in custody in relation to the case.