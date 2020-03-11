Administration weighs delaying tax deadline amid outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration says it is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday that the administration was looking at providing relief to taxpayers and small businesses.

Mnuchin says the administration believes a payment delay would have the effect of putting more than $200 billion back into the economy that would otherwise go to paying taxes next month.