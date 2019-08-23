Adoption Celebration Set for Saturday

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services will hold its annual adoption celebration Saturday (8/24/19) afternoon in Ridgeland. It will be at Sunnybrook Children’s Home from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Hundreds of children and their forever families will celebrate. MDCPS is seeing an increase in finalized adoptions over the past year. Since July 1, 139 adoptions have already been finalized, with dozens more waiting for final court approval. MDCPS has finalized more than 2,000 adoptions since July 2015.