JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At the state capitol on Thursday, advocates for formerly incarcerated Mississippians lobbied for the state legislature to pass bills helping re-entry programs.

The bills in question would give extensions on the prison work release program and standardize it across the state.

Since four out of five people who leave prison return to the workforce, advocates said those people need more support.

Advocates said their end goal is a uniform work release program across the state with wage protections for participants.