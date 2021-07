JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – AeroSafe Global will be adding a branch to Olive Branch in the I-22 Logistics Park. According to the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA), the project is a $2.5 million corporate investment.

MDA leaders said said the project is a $2.5 million corporate investment that will create 100 jobs. In Olive Branch, the company will produce components used to protect critical cold chain medical and clinical shipments.

The company will begin hiring for the new jobs in August.