Aerospace and defense leader expanding in Iuka

IUKA, Miss. (WJTV) – Aerospace and defense leader Northrop Grumman Corporation is expanding in Iuka, investing $8.3 million. The company will create 40 jobs.

“As a worldwide leader in the aerospace and defense industries, Northrop Grumman once again places the global spotlight on Mississippi, demonstrating how our strong business environment and dedicated workforce enables companies to be successful,” Gov. Tate Reeves said.

Northrop Grumman currently has more than 200 employees at its 320,000-square-foot Iuka facility. It produces large composite aerospace structures for its Antares, Pegasus and Minotaur launch vehicles and United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V and Delta IV launch vehicles. The company recently started production of composite structures for its new OmegA mid-to-large launch vehicle.

“This expansion signifies the commitment Northrop Grumman has to the employees, community and state of Mississippi to continue bringing high-quality manufacturing work into the area,” said John Kain, Northrop Grumman Aerospace Structure’s director of operations in Iuka. “We value our partnership with the state, city and county officials and thank them for their continued support of our facility in Iuka.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements and the construction of a warehouse.

“Northrop Grumman’s expansion is tangible evidence of advantages Mississippi offers, including our world-class workforce, enabling leading aerospace companies like Northrop Grumman to achieve their goals in Mississippi,” said MDA Executive Director Glenn McCullough, Jr. “The teamwork of the Tishomingo County Development Foundation, Tishomingo County Board of Supervisors, Tennessee Valley Authority and MDA was instrumental in facilitating this industry leader’s expansion in our state.”