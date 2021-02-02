African American Legacy Doctors discuss importance of vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than a third of all COVID-19 cases in Mississippi involve African Americans, but the rate of vaccinations is well below that level. That’s partly because of some people having trust issues, but also because of a lack of access.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the health department is working on next steps to make vaccine options more widely available.

“We’re gonna work on trying to find other venues that are more accessible to black Missisppians,” Dr. Dobbs said. “We have other partnerships where people are wanting to go into the community and do vaccinations. So expect to see a lot of great stuff happening over the next couple of weeks.”

Dr. Dobbs was there when physicians in the African American Legacy Doctors group got their second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. One of the doctors said they’re trying to set an example.

“As we address the issue of confidence in the vaccine and hesitancy in the African American community,” Dr. Andrea Phillips said. “We want to make sure that there is available vaccine and equitable distribution of the vaccine.”

These doctors have a message for anybody on the fence about getting the vaccine: Trust the process, because you will be in good hands.

“It’s safe,” Dr. Malcolm P. Taylor said. “It could save your life and keep you from getting real sick.”

As for paying for the shot, Dr. Dobbs says there’s no co-pay if you have insurance, and those without insurance will be reimbursed by the government.