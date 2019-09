Hazlehurst, Miss (WJTV)- Copiah County fire officials have been working to keep a wildfire under control in the town of Hazlehurst.

According to local volunteer firefighters, there was a fire that happened yesterday in the area but it was quickly handled. They believe sometime earlier today the fire was rekindled, and grew into a large wildfire. Right now there are manned water tanks at check point locations. Officials say they will continue to monitor the area until the fire is completely out.