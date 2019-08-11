After raid, immigrants in Mississippi to get free legal counsel

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Those who now face legal consequence from the US Immigration Customs Enforcement Raid on Wednesday, are to now receive free legal advice, according to a press release Saturday from a group called League of United Latin American Citizens.

The release says “Latino leaders say it is important for the community to be prepared and to know their rights and your family’s rights in case of a raid or especially if you are taken into custody by US ICE during a raid at your work place.”

Julie Contreras of the LULAC National Immigration Committee said, “Immigrant workers have rights under the US constitution and we will educate them so that they can defend their families & keep them united.”

John Antia a Chicago-based Immigration Attorney and LULAC member said, “Coming to Mississippi is an act of love for the people and of course to provide as much legal assistance to the many families separated and traumatized by the recent worksite raids.”

LULAC officials say they intend to provide helpful information to people on preparing for a raid in their home, workplace and on the street.

An immigration rally is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Canton Square and is organized by a different party unrelated to the the LULAC.