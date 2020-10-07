AG Commissioner Andy Gipson on Mississippi State Fair COVID-19 guidelines

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the upcoming Mississippi State Fair scheduled for October 7 in Jackson, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson released a statement for people who are thinking about attending and COVID-19 guidelines. Below is his statement:

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) advises that people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for severe illness from Coronavirus. Guests should evaluate their own risk in determining whether to attend. By coming to the Fair, you acknowledge and agree that you assume these inherent risks associated with attendance.

The 161st Mississippi State Fair is being planned for October 7-18, 2020. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and utilize the guidance of the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds wants to make sure your visit to the State Fair is a memorable and safe experience. I hope to see you there.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson