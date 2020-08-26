Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson on RNC

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– It’s night two of the Republican National Convention.

The theme is “Land of Opportunity.” Melania Trump wrapped up the night supporting her husband.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made his appearance in a recorded speech from Jerusalem.

Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson isn’t at the convention but has been watching and says he’s enjoying the optimism and excitement the RNC is bringing to re-elect the president.

Gipson is part of the RNC Platform Committee. He says there were no changes to the platform because the one adopted in 2016 is the one they’re still behind. Gipson says staying with the conservative principals that President Trump stands for is the way forward to lead America out of coronavirus. I also asked Gipson about polls showing the president trailing Former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The only poll that matters is the poll on election day when people go to the polls and cast those votes,” said Gipson.

The president will formally give his acceptance speech for the republican nomination onThursday.