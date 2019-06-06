Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson's father killed
Father suffered for years with a brain injury
Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson and his family are mourning the tragic death of the family patriarch, Harry Gipson.
In a statement, Gipson says his father suffered for some time with an illness brought on by a traumatic brain injury.
"My father passed away tragically after a years-long struggle with a brain injury and related illness. Please pray for our family, and we ask for a period of privacy to grieve."
Gipson's death is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
