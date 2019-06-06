Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson's father killed Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crime scene roped off outside the home of Harry Gipson near Braxton, Mississippi [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson and his family are mourning the tragic death of the family patriarch, Harry Gipson.

In a statement, Gipson says his father suffered for some time with an illness brought on by a traumatic brain injury.

"My father passed away tragically after a years-long struggle with a brain injury and related illness. Please pray for our family, and we ask for a period of privacy to grieve."

Gipson's death is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.