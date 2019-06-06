News

Ag Commissioner Andy Gipson's father killed

Father suffered for years with a brain injury

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 12:32 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 01:51 PM CDT

Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson and his family are mourning the tragic death of the family patriarch, Harry Gipson.

In a statement, Gipson says his father suffered for some time with an illness brought on by a traumatic brain injury. 

"My father passed away tragically after a years-long struggle with a brain injury and related illness. Please pray for our family, and we ask for a period of privacy to grieve."

Gipson's death is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

