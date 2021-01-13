Ag Commissioner announces blood drive to help with supply shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the first annual Dixie National “Cowboy Up” Blood Drive. The goal of the blood drive is to assist with the shortages of bloods supplies caused by COVID-19.
The blood drive will be on February 12 and 13 in the parking lot of the Mississippi Farmers Market in Jackson. The times are listed below:
- Friday, February 12 – 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 13 – 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Mississippi Farmers Market is located at 929 High Street.
