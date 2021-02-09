Ag Commissioner announces promotional partnership between MDAC, Alcorn State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the promotional partnership between the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) and Alcorn State University.

This partnership is part of a new initiative to promote universities within the state through MDAC’s Bureau of Regulatory Services inspection stickers. Each division within the Bureau of Regulatory Services will feature the school colors of the chosen university for one year.

Fuel pumps are inspected every year across Mississippi. Alcorn State’s Metrology Lab tests much of the equipment.

“The petroleum division goes and inspects these pumps every year to make sure they’re calibrated properly, make sure they’re are no issues, to make sure that they’re the quality the Mississippians expect when it comes to buying fuel. So those stickers mean that our inspectors have been there and show this meets the standard,” said Gipson.

Courtesy: MDAC

Alcorn State University was selected as the first university whose gold and purple colors will be featured around the state.