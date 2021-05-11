Ag Commissioner discusses temporary fuel supply disruption in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) discussed the current temporary fuel supply disruption in Mississippi.

The disruption comes after a cyberattack on a Colonial Pipeline, which runs through the state. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified the ransomware gang responsible as DarkSide.

The commissioner encouraged Mississippians to refrain from “panic buying” fuel due to the cyberattack.

Gipson said, “Unfortunately, a lot of people in Mississippi have gone out and begun to do exactly what happened during the great toilet paper crisis in 2020 – gone out and bought everything on the shelves.”

He said people may see some gas stations without gas on Tuesday. He said that’s not due to the Colonial Pipeline attack, but it’s due to unnecessary panic buying. Gipson said there’s no reason for Mississippians to panic buy fuel, because the state has multiple pipelines in operation.

“The Colonial Pipeline itself does provide only about 30 percent of the total fuel in the state of Mississippi and is only in some areas of the state,” Gipson stated. “Our river terminals at Vicksburg, Greenville and Aberdeen are continuing to receive an abundant supply of product – increased, even, because of the delay in shipping on the pipeline. Our land terminals are continuing to fill orders. The Plantation Pipeline is increasing supply and the Pascagoula Chevron Refinery is operating without disruption.”

The Plantation Pipeline, an additional pipeline running through the state, is working to accommodate added supply on its pipeline. The Chevron Pascagoula Refinery, one of the largest refining operations in the country located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is unaffected due to the outage of the Colonial Pipeline. The Chevron Pascagoula Refinery is continuing to supply its customer network along the U.S. East Coast and is managing fuel supply chain disruptions caused by the outage of the Colonial Pipeline.

The commissioner encouraged Mississippians to limit their travel for the time being.

“I recommend Mississippians limit travel as possible, but if traveling for work or pleasure this week to be mindful of their fuel needs. You should call ahead to the chamber of commerce or local tourism office at your destination to inquire about local fuel supplies. Unfortunately, gas prices have been on the rise, and we expect this will further contribute to price increases at the pump. However, we anticipate any local price increases felt by consumers will not be the result of lack of supply, but rather are related to additional shipping costs incurred with picking up product in markets outside of the routine contract area due to the disruption,” said Gipson.

The Hinds County EMA office released information on what is considered essential travel:

Seek emergency services, obtain medications or medical services

Obtain products needed to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of your homes, residences, businesses and vehicles

Obtain groceries and food, including delivery or carry-out services

Travel to your place of work if you cannot telework

Take your pet to the veterinarian

Obtain supplies required to work from home

Take your child to daycare

Obtain gas

Colonial Pipeline plans to have service restored by the end of the week.

