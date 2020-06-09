Ag Commissioner encourages public comments on Yazoo Area Pump Project

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson is encouraging the public to submit comments to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District as it prepares a supplemental environmental impact statement (SEIS) for the Yazoo Area Pump Project.

The SEIS is in response to historical flooding in the Yazoo Backwater Area. Public comments can be submitted by email to YazooBackwater@usace.army.mil. The deadline to submit comments is June 15, 2020.

“The Yazoo Backwater Area is once again experiencing a monumental flood this year. This flood event immediately follows the historic flood of 2019 that lasted approximately eight months and flooded over 550,000 acres, half of which was agricultural cropland. The flood devastated the economy and environment in the South Delta, and most of the cropland remained unplanted,” said Gipson.

The Yazoo Backwater Area Pump Project was designed and authorized to alleviate backwater flooding. The the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) vetoed the project in 2008. The USACE and EPA are now considering a new project plan to complete the Yazoo Area Pump Project.

The notice of intent can be viewed at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/04/16/2020-07966/notice-of-intent-to-prepare-supplemental-environmental-impact-statement-for-the-yazoo-area-pump. Visit www.forgottenbackwaterflood.com for more information.