Ag Commissioner Gipson recognizes National Ag Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson recognized farmers and ranchers in celebration of National Ag Day on Tuesday. To coincide with National Ag Day, he kicked-off the 2020 Spring Commissioner’s Wild Hog Challenge.

“There is no better time than the present to take a moment to recognize our farmers and ranchers for their hard work and to thank them for supplying food, fiber, and shelter, not only for our families right here at home but also for the entire world,” said Gipson. “Farmers are critical to our food supply chain. Simply put, without farmers, we don’t have food. Up until the last few weeks, we have taken for granted seeing full shelves at the grocery stores. The good news during the COVID-19 emergency is that our food supply is plentiful – all thanks to our American farmers and ranchers.”

Gipson also invited the public to participate in the second Commissioner’s Wild Hog Challenge. In 2019, the 730 wild hogs were trapped or harvested in 36 counties across Mississippi.

Wild hogs are non-native, nuisance animals that cause more than $60 million in property damage in Mississippi each year, with substantial damage caused to row crops, pastures and forestlands.

The winner of the 2020 Spring Commissioner’s Wild Hog Challenge will receive a wild hog trapping system donated by HogEye and the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. To participate in the Challenge, simply upload photos of wild hogs that you harvest and/or trap between March 24 and May 31 to https://www.mdac.ms.gov/wildhogchallenge and supply the required information related to the harvest. The harvest must take place on Mississippi agricultural lands such as row crops, pasture and working timberland.