Ag Commissioner recognizes Spring ‘Wild Hog Challenge’ winner

Commissioner Andy Gipson presents the Spring 2020 Wild Hog Challenge winner, Christy Baker of Yazoo County, with a wild hog trapping system donated by HogEye Cameras and the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. Pictured left to right: Jay Whitaker, agricultural producer from Yazoo County; Commissioner Gipson; Mike McCormick, President of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation; Victor and Christy Baker of Yazoo County; and Jack Robertson of HogEye Cameras

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson recognized Christy Baker of Yazoo County as the winner of the Spring 2020 Commissioner’s Wild Hog Challenge. Participants were entered into a drawing for a chance to win a wild hog trapping system donated by HogEye Cameras and the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation, a value of $7,500.

“Christy and her family have done a tremendous job helping neighboring farms in fighting the war against nuisance wild hogs. The new trapping system will be put to great use,” said Gipson. “Wild hogs cause over $60 million in property damage every year in our state, so I am proud to be a part of the effort to fight these nuisance animals and their negative impact on agriculture. I am appreciative to all those that participated in the second Commissioner’s Wild Hog Challenge.”

The Commissioner’s Wild Hog Challenge was created in 2019 to raise awareness regarding the negative impact of wild hogs on agriculture. The Spring 2020 Challenge had 72 entries from 22 counties across the state. Participants reported 190 wild hogs harvested on 33,841 acres of agriculture land.

“Feral hogs are an invasive, nuisance species and are at the forefront of the minds of our farmers and landowners,” said Mike McCormick, president of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation. “We are proud to sponsor the Wild Hog Challenge and commend Commissioner Gipson for his efforts in controlling feral hogs.”

The Commissioner’s Wild Hog Challenge would not have been possible without HogEye Cameras, who sponsored the first two challenges. “We are proud to partner with Commissioner Gipson and the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation in raising awareness of the destruction caused by feral hogs. If we are going to win this battle, we must fight it together,” said Jack Robertson of HogEye Cameras.

