AG Fitch announces $85 million multi-state settlement with Honda

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a more than $85 million multi-state settlement with American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and Honda of America Mfg., Inc. over allegations Honda concealed safety issues related to defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States.

The systems were designed and manufactured by Takata Corporation, a long-time Honda supplier, and were first installed in Honda vehicles in the 2001 model year. The settlement, reached between the attorneys general of 48 states, territories, and the District of Columbia and Honda, concludes a multi-state investigation.

The ruptures have resulted in at least 14 deaths and over 200 injuries in the United States alone.

“We cannot allow companies to engage in unfair and deceptive business practices that can potentially hurt Mississippians,” said Fitch. “Today’s settlement makes clear that we will hold companies accountable and require fairness and integrity when dealing with consumers in Mississippi.”

As part of the settlement, Honda agreed to pay the participating states a total of $85,151,210.15, of which Mississippi’s share is $1,225,099.33.

