AG Fitch petitions U.S. Supreme Court to support Mississippi’s 15 week abortion ban

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed a petition with the United States Supreme Court in support of the state’s 15 week abortion ban.
Fitch released the following statement:
Yesterday, we filed a petition for certiorari with the Supreme Court of the United States asking the Court to review Mississippi’s Gestational Age Act, which preserves the right to life after 15 weeks within the womb.
The petition asks the Court to clarify its jurisprudence on abortion to allow states like ours to enact laws that further their legitimate interests in protecting maternal health, safeguarding unborn babies, and promoting respect for innocent and vulnerable life.
We are hopeful that the Court will accept our case and allow Mississippi to defend innocent life as the Legislature and people of this great State intend.Lynn Fitch, (R) Mississippi Attorney General
In January 2020, a federal appeals court announced it would not rehear arguments in a case that blocked Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban from taking effect.
