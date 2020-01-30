AG Fitch warns customers of MaxxSouth scam

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch is warning customers about a scammer who is targeting MaxxSouth Broadband customers.

According to Fitch, the man calls customers and claims to be an employee of the company. He offers upgrade options to customers, but he says he needs to collect the money by a check or credit card.

The information he provides is as follows:

Name: James Anderson

Phone Number: (917) 383-XXXX

Address: DTech, XXX 11th Ave, New York

For more information, visit the MaxxSouth website, via the link below or call 800-457-5351https://t.co/ETR0CNU697 — Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitch) January 29, 2020

For more information, click here.