AG Hood sending more than $36 million to Mississippi’s general fund

Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood is sending $36,481,061.22 to the state's general fund.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood is sending $36,481,061.22 to the state’s general fund. The check includes settlement monies recently collected.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the nine settlements include data breach, antitrust and other consumer protection cases.

The money will be appropriated by lawmakers, but the attorney general is required by state law to make recommendations to the legislative leadership on how the money should be spent.

Hood recommended the money be spent on early childhood education programs, including fully funding and expanding the Early Learning Collaboratives Program, which is a state-funded pre-k program already in place.

The announcement comes one week before the November General Election.

Hood is running as a democrat against Republican Lt. Governor Tate Reeves, Bob Hickingbottom with the Constitution party and Independent David Singletary.