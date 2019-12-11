AG Jim Hood calls for Fentanyl to remain a Schedule I drug

A display of the fentanyl and meth that was seized by Customs and Border Protection officers over the weekend at the Nogales Port of Entry is shown during a press conference Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Nogales, Ariz. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced Thursday their biggest fentanyl bust ever, saying they captured nearly […]

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Jim Hood has joined a bipartisan coalition of all 56 attorneys general Wednesday in calling for Congress to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs.

Schedule I drugs are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

According to a media release, the group of attorneys general sent a letter to U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), urging Congress to pass S. 2701, the Federal Initiative to Guarantee Health by Targeting (FIGHT) Fentanyl Act, which is a bipartisan bill introduced by Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Joe Manchin (D-WV). The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a temporary scheduling order in February 2018 to schedule fentanyl-related substances that has allowed federal law enforcement authorities to bring criminal actions against individuals who manufacture, distribute or handle fentanyl-related substances. This scheduling order is set to expire less than two months from now on Feb. 6, 2020. The FIGHT Fentanyl Act codifies DEA precedent to schedule fentanyl-related substances.

“This is another necessary step in our continued fight against the opioid epidemic,” General Hood said. “The FIGHT Fentanyl Act will ensure law enforcement agencies and courts retain the tools needed to keep those who traffic in this deadly substance off the streets.”

In the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 72,000 drug-related deaths in the United States in 2017. Of those deaths, roughly 40% involved fentanyl or a fentanyl-related compound.