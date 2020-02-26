AG Lynn Fitch to host community shred days

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office will host free community shred days at three statewide locations. This is part of National Consumer Protection Week.

“We live in a time where identity theft is on the rise. One in four Americans will experience identity theft in their lifetimes, and these shred days are a good way to guard against it,” said Fitch. “During National Consumer Protection Week, I want to help show the great citizens of our state how they can better protect themselves from scams and fraud.”

The dates and locations of the shred days are listed below:

February 29: Walmart Supercenter; 3615 Sangani Blvd. in D’Iberville

March 6: Home Depot; 6325 I-55 North in Jackson

March 13: Lowe's; 882 Hwy 12 West in Starkville

All three shred days will be from 8:00 a.m. to noon or until the truck is filled.