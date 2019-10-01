Agreement to End Racial Profiling in Madison County

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Under a proposed agreement in a racial profiling lawsuit, a Mississippi sheriff’s department would set an “unbiased policing policy.” It would also set new rules about traffic checkpoints and encounters with pedestrians. Court documents show the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and African American plaintiffs are both asking a federal judge to approve the agreement. The 2017 lawsuit says officers have unconstitutionally targeted black residents, disproportionately subjecting them to searches.