Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson proposes new water system on State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – When it comes to getting water, the Mississippi State Fairgrounds is taking matters into its own hands and looking to drill its own wells.

“We have just reached the maximum depth of 750 feet, which is where we believe the best water and aquafer are, and they’re going to be doing some underground sonar,” Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said.

He said people who will benefit the most from the new system are the ones who visit from out of town during some of the biggest events of the year at the fairgrounds, like the Mudbug Festival and the Mississippi State Fair.

“We did not have water at all even to flush the commodes,” Gipson said. “You’ve got 10,000 people in the coliseum and no way to flush the toilets. That’s a crisis, and I’m here to tell you that. “

In about two weeks, there will be a clear answer for when they can actually start building.