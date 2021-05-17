AHA to host virtual Metro Jackson Go Red for Women Luncheon

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Heart Association (AHA) announced the annual Metro Jackson Go Red for Women Luncheon Digital Experience will take place on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 12:00 p.m.

The virtual event will raise money and awareness about heart disease in women. Guests will learn about the efforts of the AHA throughout the last year as the work of the organization moves forward to ensure longer, healthier lives for everyone in the community.

“The work being done in Mississippi is having an incredible impact on our community to reach those in need of additional support or simple awareness about the impacts of heart disease and stroke,” said Emily Speed, co-chair of the Metro Jackson Go Red for Women movement. “We’re excited to invite everyone to join us for this year’s luncheon to learn more about how they can play a role in making real change in their health and the health of our community.”

12 News’ Chloe Ortega will emcee the event. Registration must be completed to reserve a spot and receive the digital invitation. People can register online.