Airman sees his daughter for the first time

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Staff Sergeant Justin May returns home from deployment to a loving family, and three kids. The youngest, five-month-old Sofia, he just saw for the first time.

May was deployed about a month before Sofia was born. His wife Ashly sent pictures, videos and FaceTimed him at all hours of the notes so he could feel included.

Justin’s brothers in arms, deployed with him, helped him cope with the distance.

“I was deployed for about a month before she was born, so she’s five months old now and it’s really great to see her. We’ve been kinda doing the whole FaceTime thing when we can get the pictures and getting the pictures and stuff. Like it’s the only thing that you can really go off of. But, being able to have that moment where we can finally hold her is a really awesome experience.”

Now, that Staff Sgt. May is home, he says he plans on spending all of his time with his three children and wife.