Airman to see baby for first time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–A deployed airman will soon be back to see his daughter for the first time. The reunion was originally scheduled for Friday night, but got pushed back until Saturday. Staff Sergeant Justin May will be greeted with signs and a lot of love at the Jackson Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Justin left with two children at home, Grayson and Chloe, and now he has three. Little Sophia is just 5 months old. He hasn’t seen her in person yet, only through FaceTime. He left on April 1 for the Middle East, but she was born on April 29. Ashley, Justin’s wife, is excited to see him on Saturday. During the 6-month deployment, the family sent care packages to Justin. Ashley is a busy mom who’s also in nursing school. Justin May is part of the Air National Guard.